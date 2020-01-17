Delhi: Four months after woman shot dead in car, 1 held

CCTV grab of the incident on September 21 CCTV grab of the incident on September 21

Months after a 59-year-old woman was shot dead inside her car in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar during a robbery bid, police arrested the prime accused in the case, Md Mazhar, from New Seelampur.

Police said Mazhar was arrested along with another man, Kamrul, in connection with over 12 cases of snatching and robbery Thursday. While they were checking their criminal backgrounds, police found that Mazhar was wanted for the murder.

A senior police officer from the East district told The Indian Express that Mazhar had been identified as the main accused in the murder by one of his associates, who was caught in a robbery case in Pandav Nagar two months ago. “In that case, Mazhar had managed to flee but we caught his associate who told us that Mazhar was involved in the murder,” he said.

As reported by The Indian Express, the victim, Usha Rani, and her husband Kailash Chand Gupta (64) were on their way to the hospital for Gupta’s kidney treatment on September 21. They left home at 6.30 am and stopped on the way at a temple near Max Hospital in Patparganj.

“Gupta was inside the temple when the incident took place. As Rani waited for her husband in the car, she was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants. After people screamed, Gupta rushed outside and saw his wife lying inside the car. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” said a police officer.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two bike-borne men coming near the car. Meanwhile, the woman shifted from the passenger seat to the driver seat.

“One of the accused knocked on the car’s window and tried to smash it with his pistol. The woman tried escaping by accelerating her car but the man ran after the car and fired a shot. The bullet pierced the window and hit the woman on the head.” said the officer.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP (outer north) said, “A team from Madhu Vihar police station questioned Mazhar and the second accused about the murder. A woman was shot dead by unknown persons near Shani temple. The accused tried to rob her gold chain; when she resisted, they shot her dead. The police team suspect the accused may be involved in the case. We are questioning the two men about their role in the murder case.”

Police said the Pulsar bike used by the accused for the robbery in Pandav Nagar was the same one used in the murder case.Rani worked as an assistant manager with an insurance company. Gupta worked for MTNL.

