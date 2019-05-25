Delhi: Four men pose as sadhus, rob businessman

Police arrested three persons who posed as sadhus and robbed a dairy businessman in Najafgarh. The accused were identified as Krishan (38), Yaqub Shah (37) and Wazid (27). A fourth accused, Chand, who allegedly masterminded the crime, managed to escape, police said.

Advertising

The accused allegedly took advantage of the fact the businessman was suffering losses and, under the pretext of performing a havan, robbed him of more than Rs 11 lakh at gunpoint. Police said they recovered a pistol and one live cartridge used in the crime, and impounded a Swift used by the accused.

“The businessman’s relatives had introduced him to Chand, who posed as a sadhu. He claimed he had solved similar cases of financial and business problems in Rohtak as well,” police said.