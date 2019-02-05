Delhi: ‘Four-layer’ assessment to finalise BJP’s poll candidates

The BJP is conducting a “four-layered” assessment of its Lok Sabha MPs before finalising candidates for the polls. Candidates will be surveyed by taking feedback from people through independent agencies, followed by another survey via the NaMo app.

Their performance will also be assessed by three senior leaders, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — the Delhi BJP election in-charge. Feedback will also be given by the organisational general secretary (RSS member) and in-charges of the seven constituencies appointed last month.

A senior leader said Sitharaman, national secretary Tarun Chugh and national vice-president Shyam Jaju held several meetings with party functionaries over the past month. “They met the Delhi BJP’s core group, general secretaries as well as district and mandal presidents. Discussions on election strategies were held,” said Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta. Party sources said feedback on candidates was also taken.

In its survey from independent agencies, the party is asking questions such as ‘who are the three most popular BJP leaders’ and ‘the most popular leader in the constituency’. Similar questions will be asked in the NaMo app survey.

The party will also take feedback on the perception of the its MPs among doctors, lawyers, journalists and other influential people. The feedback will be given to party president Amit Shah, who will take a final call, said sources.