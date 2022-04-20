Delhi: Four-lane service road to come up between Kalindi Kunj and Maharani Bagh

A 6-km-long four-lane service road will soon come up along the river banks between Maharani Bagh and Kalindi Kunj in South Delhi, according to officials and is expected to ease the traffic woes of the residents.

The service road is being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which is crossing the Yamuna river and parts of Southeast Delhi. According to officials, the construction work on the highway has already begun and the service road will be constructed parallel to it.

An official said: “The service roads will help people commuting between Noida and Delhi as well as provide relief to residents of densely populated areas like Okhla, Jamia Nagar, Batla House, Siddharth Enclave, Ashram, Kilokari and New Friends Colony. The travel between these areas to Kilokri and Kalindi Kunj will be smooth once it comes. It will also save hours of commuters’ time.”

At present, the residents of Batla House, Jogabai, Jogabai Extension, Jamia Nagar, and Okhla travel through the narrow streets and congested roads of the area to reach Kalindi Kunj.

The service road is also expected to prevent encroachments on the banks of the Yamuna river. “People construct illegal structures and jhuggis (slum dwelling) on riverbanks. But the service road and the highway will stop it as a divider will be installed and boundary lines will be marked and constructed on both sides of the road below the elevated road,” said an official. The service road from Maharani Bagh to Kalindi Kunj will be expected to be completed by the end of December this year, according to officials.