scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi: Four injured as LPG cylinder catches fire

The Delhi Fire Services took about three hours to rescue the family and control the blaze.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 11:04:11 am
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Outer Delhi's Nangloi area. (Representational Photo)

Four members of a family were injured when the LPG cylinder in their house in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi caught fire on Monday morning.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at around 7.25 am and rushed three fire tenders to the spot. It took them around three hours to rescue the family and control the blaze.

Delhi News |Noida police launch two mobile education vans under ‘Nanhe Parinde’ initiative

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “Our teams pulled out four persons from the house. The fire from the LPG cylinder had spread to other domestic items. The four were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi hospital.”

The injured have been identified as Drone (40), his wife Reena (30), and their children Sahil (13) and Jyoti (15).

Click here for more

Fire officials said Drone is critical with 75% burn injuries, Reena has 40% burn injuries while their children have sustained minor injuries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 15: Latest News