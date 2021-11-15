Delhi: Four injured as LPG cylinder catches fire

Four members of a family were injured when the LPG cylinder in their house in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi caught fire on Monday morning.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at around 7.25 am and rushed three fire tenders to the spot. It took them around three hours to rescue the family and control the blaze.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “Our teams pulled out four persons from the house. The fire from the LPG cylinder had spread to other domestic items. The four were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi hospital.”

The injured have been identified as Drone (40), his wife Reena (30), and their children Sahil (13) and Jyoti (15).

Fire officials said Drone is critical with 75% burn injuries, Reena has 40% burn injuries while their children have sustained minor injuries.