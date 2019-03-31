Delhi: 4 injured as rest house catches fire inside godown

(Written by Aishwarya A Rajpurohit)

Advertising

Four men were injured in a fire that broke out in the rest house of a godown in south Delhi’s Jonapur Saturday morning.

A senior police officer said, “A PCR call regarding a fire near Kohli farm, Jonapur was received at 11.55 am. A small domestic cylinder blast caused the fire in a room meant for labourers. Three persons were resting in the room when the incident took place. One Saurabh Gupta, who had gone to open the room, also suffered burn injuries. All four have been shifted to the ICU at Safdarjung Hospital. Five fire tenders arrived at the spot and the fire was doused.”

The injured— truck drivers Naru (51) and Tilak Ram (50), and supervisors Satish Chand(42) and Saurabh Gupta (23), hailed from nearby places such as Fatehpur, Sabtarganj and Gurgaon. “They sustained severe burn injuries. Their families have been informed,” police said.

Advertising

Babban Singh, the building’s caretaker, said, “People outside realised something had happened after hearing the sound of a blast. The four ran out of the room, with their bodies on fire. Bystanders used shawls and blazers to douse the fire on their bodies. Extinguishers from the godown and water from a nearby farmhouse were used to keep the fire at the godown under control,” Singh said.

Singh added that the roof and a truck parked nearby also caught fire.

The godown was a store for portable air-conditioners, coolers, fans and portable toilets.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)