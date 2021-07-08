Delhi: Four hold family hostage in Dwarka, Rs 8 lakh looted

Four armed assailants posing as electricians allegedly broke into the house of a property dealer in Dwarka, held the family hostage for nearly half an hour, and decamped with Rs 8 lakh cash and jewellery worth several lakhs.

Police said the incident took place at 1.30 pm on Wednesday. “The men, wearing masks and carrying weapons, arrived on two scooters. They entered property dealer Vinod Lal’s house in his absence. One of them was wearing a helmet, others were wearing a cap,” a senior police officer said.

The incident captured on a CCTV camera shows a woman opening the door and being threatened by the men, who then enter the house. Vinod’s nephew Sachin can be seen sitting on the floor and eating, while a minor girl is sitting on the sofa. They rush towards the woman; one of them hold her at gunpoint and forcefully remove her chain. The accused wearing a helmet ties up Sachin in the drawing room while the others go looking for valuables.

According to police, Vinod’s mother Savitri Devi, wife Seema, two children, and his nephew were at home at the time of the incident. Seema shared the locker’s code with the assailants so they wouldn’t hurt her family.

Police said the men are suspected to be in the age group of 20-30. “Cash worth Rs 8 lakh and gold ornaments, including two gold chains, three gold rings, three gold mangalsutras, and three gold earrings have been robbed,” an officer said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “A case has been registered. We are trying to identify the accused and multiple teams have been formed to nab them.”