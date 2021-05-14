Delhi: Four held for trying to extort money from a factory owner

Police said the accused has been identified as Anil Verma (36), Govind Kumar (35), Suman (29) and Priti Bhardwaj (30).

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested for impersonating as the official of the sub-divisional magistrate and trying to extort Rs 1 lakh from a factory owner. They were demanding Rs 1 lakh from the factory owner as his employees were caught not wearing masks.

Police said the accused has been identified as Anil Verma (36), Govind Kumar (35), Suman (29) and Priti Bhardwaj (30).

“We received information on May 12 from one Pradeep Panchal, owner of a transformer radiator manufacturing factory, who alleged that six persons came to his factory, posing as the SDM office staff and were asking for one lakh rupee as fine as some of his factory workers were not wearing masks. Police immediately rushed to Panchal’s factory and asked them to show their identification cards,” a senior police officer said.

Two of them managed to escape after police entered the factory and police found that they were negotiating with the factory owner. They asked him to give Rs 20,000 for not issuing any challan and filing an adverse report against them.

“Police found that they had made one similar attempt a few days ago in a factory in Rohini area, but they also informed the police,” an officer said. Police have recovered several fake i-cards from their possession.