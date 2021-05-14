Delhi: Four held for pasting posters with derogatory comments on PM Modi, several FIRs filed

Delhi Police Thursday arrested seven persons for allegedly pasting posters with derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and lodged 10 FIRs across several districts in this matter.

Police claimed four persons arrested from East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri were pasting posters on behalf of AAP councillor Dhirender Kumar, and they are now probing his role.

A senior police officer said they received information that posters that criticised the PM and passed derogatory comments on him were pasted in several areas of Delhi. “Acting on this input, all district police officers were informed and they alerted their beat staff. Around 10 FIRs have been registered and police are registering more FIRs after receiving complaints,” the officer said.

Additional DCP (East district) Sanjay Sehrawat said their patrolling staff apprehended four persons –Dalip Lal (35), Shivam Dubey (27), Rahul Tyagi (24), Rajeev Kumar (19) – from Kalyanpuri area.

“An FIR under Sections 3 Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 3 Press and Registration of Books Act, 51(1)(b) and 54 DDMA, 188, 269, and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them. Around 860 posters and 20 banners have been recovered from their possession. During questioning, they claimed that an AAP councillor asked them to paste all these posters. We are verifying the claims and further investigations are on.”

The AAP councillor said he was not aware of any such claim against him.