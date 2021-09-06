Delhi: Four held for creating fake websites of food companies

THE DELHI Police’s cyber cell has arrested four persons who allegedly cheated hundreds of business owners under the pretext of providing them with dealerships or franchises of food companies such as Haldiram’s and Amul.

The accused are involved in more than 126 cases of cyber fraud across 16 states and cheated people of around Rs 1.1 crore. Police said the men created fake websites and invited people to invest in franchises of popular brands. The websites created by the accused would ‘pop-up’ on Google searches and look genuine as they replicated the company’s logo and details.

Police said they received a complaint from a woman this month about the fraud. The woman stated that she found the website and thought of opening a Haldiram’s store near her house in Delhi. She called the mobile number on the website, filled the registration forms, and was asked to pay a registration fee to open the store.

Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Cell), said, “In the last two months, she ended up paying Rs 11.74 lakh. She thought officials from Haldiram’s were guiding her but she later came to know when the men asked for more money but did nothing about the dealership.” A case was registered and police found that the accused are running several fake websites offering franchises. Many users across the country were applying for businesses on these websites.