Delhi: Four girls on way to school hit by vehicle

Four girls sustained injuries after they were hit by an unknown vehicle near Mayur Vihar Extension Metro station on Friday morning. Police said the incident took place on the Noida Link Road around 8.30 am.

The girls, Sapna (8), Kumkum (6), Anjali (6) and Chandni (6), were on their way to school, and were crossing the road, when the vehicle hit them and fled. The victims were rushed to Lal Bahadur Hospital by bystanders. “The girls suffered multiple injuries. Two of them, Chandni and Sapna, sustained severe injuries on their head and were later shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital for further treatment. We have registered a case of rash driving against unknown persons and are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer at the Mayur Vihar police station.