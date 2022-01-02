Delhi: Four cops injured during raid to nab ‘drug smuggler’

Four policemen were injured during a raid to nab an alleged drug smuggler in West district’s Inderpuri on Saturday morning. Two others, one of whom identified by police as a criminal, received bullet injuries as well.

DCP (Outer-North district) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “The incident took place at 8.30 am when a narcotics team reached Inderpuri to arrest Dharamveer alias Palla and conducted a raid at his house. However, he was not there. As the police team came out, Dharamveer arrived along with 50-60 people carrying sticks and stones. The mob attacked the police team and pelted stones at them.”

In retaliation, the team fired shots in the air. “The mob also opened fire at the team. During the exchange of gunfire, two from the group received bullet injuries. In an attempt to defend the police team, inspector Brijpal opened fire by aiming at the feet of the attackers,” Yadav said.

The two injured persons have been identified as Amit and Shoaib. Police said Amit, a relative of Dharamveer, was allegedly involved in six criminal cases in the past including robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder.

“The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and Shoaib is critical. Amit and Shoaib were an active part of the mob that attacked the police team,” Yadav said.

The police personnel injured in the incident are Brijpal, ASI Rajesh, and constables Rinku and Vinod. Dharamveer took advantage of the chaos and managed to flee, said police.