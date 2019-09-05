Delhi: Four cops face action for ‘beating up’ help at station

Two police personnel at DLF Phase 1 police station have been sent to police lines, and two others suspended after they allegedly beat up a woman, who hails from Assam and works as domestic help, on Tuesday.

According to police, an FIR alleging theft had been registered against the 30-year-old woman by a resident of DLF Phase 1, at whose house she works, on Tuesday. She was summoned to the station, along with two other people who worked at the house. Her relatives alleged that she was taken to a room and beaten up by personnel.

The matter came to light when several people from Northeastern states staged a protest outside the station Wednesday. “She was beaten with belts and sticks by personnel inside a room at the station… They demanded she confesses to the crime, even though she told them she had not stolen anything,” alleged her husband.

“They released her but asked me to get her back when required. They beat her so badly, even on her private parts,” he alleged.

Officials from Gurgaon Police said they were alerted to the incident after protesters shared pictures of the woman’s injuries, and a probe was immediately ordered. “Two police officers, including a woman officer, have been suspended, and two others sent to police lines following the incident. ACP Usha Kundu has been asked to probe the matter and submit a report, following which further action will be taken,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.