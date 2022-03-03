Delhi: Four car thieves tries to mow down cops, arrested

The Delhi Police on Wednesday morning arrested four alleged car thieves and booked them for the ‘attempted murder’ of two police personnel in front the IIT metro station.

The four accused have been identified as Kuldeep Verma, Asif Malik, Jitender Kumar and Satish Kumar. The police said they had seized a Toyota Fortuner car and a pistol from the accused.

According to the FIR registered in the case, SI Sanjeev Kumar from the crime branch received a tip about a local gang that steals cars in Delhi. A team went to the IIT metro station early in the morning and laid a trap near the service road. Around 7.45 am, the informer spotted a Fortuner car and told the police team that all four men inside the car were members of the gang.

A policeman’s statement in the FIR reads: “The SI and other personnel signalled to stop the car by showing their ID card but the driver did not stop. He accelerated with the intention of running over me and SI Imran. With a lot of difficulties, we managed to get back and save ourselves. The car driver then took a reverse turn and tried to mow us down. We managed to save ourselves. He then started moving at a fast speed but lost control and rammed into a tree.”

Though the people inside the car got out and tried to flee, they were overpowered, the police said. The police team took the men to the crime branch office in Chanakyapuri and registered the arrests.

The police stated in the FIR that the four accused were engaged in stealing vehicles from Delhi-NCR. On Wednesday, they came on a stolen Fortuner to steal other vehicles from Safdarjung, Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar and Delhi areas, said the FIR.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections for attempted murder, assaulting policemen, obstructing public servant in their duties, receiving stolen property and sections under Arms Act.