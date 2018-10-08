Delhi: Four bus terminals to get facelift by next year under pilot project

The terminals will be fitted with modern amenities, public information systems like LED display panels and sound systems for announcements. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The terminals will be fitted with modern amenities, public information systems like LED display panels and sound systems for announcements. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Four existing bus terminals in Delhi are set to get a facelift by June 2019 under a pilot project of the Delhi government, while four new terminals will come up. A competition inviting designs for around 1,400 new bus shelters is also set to be launched, with the bid to appoint a consultant for the project closing on Monday.

Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi said the department has also surveyed all existing bus shelters, numbering around 1,800, built during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Their condition will be reviewed in the next one week, she said.

On the project pertaining to the terminals, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told The Indian Express that the layouts prepared by DIMTS, the architectural consultant in this regard, will be finalised in a week.

Gahlot’s advisor Jasmine Shah said after finalising the design, tenders will be floated for the project. The terminals that will be renovated are Najafgarh, Nehru Place, Lado Sarai and Azadpur, while four will be built from scratch at Narela, Vikaspuri and Dwarka.

“Over the years, the terminals have become dilapidated. The concept of a waiting area for passengers and other facilities like modern toilets and water dispensers are virtually absent. The project aims to change all that and ensure that people get an experience at par with Metro stations. They will be ready by June 2019,” said Shah.

The terminals will be fitted with modern amenities, public information systems like LED display panels and sound systems for announcements. The roads inside the terminals will be paved and separate entry and exit lanes for buses created.

Officials said the design competition for bus shelters will also be launched soon, as the tender for appointing consultants for the project will be closed on Monday. Shah added that the stainless steel shelters that came up during the CWG cost around Rs 20 lakh each and the government is committed not to repeat “any such costly mistake”.

The city has around 4,500 notified bus stops. “They cannot be redesigned entirely as they are under maintenance contracts. But we have done a complete survey of their condition as well. It will be reviewed in the coming week,” said an official.

Centre for Science and Environment executive director Anumita Roy Chowdhury said, “It (low-floor buses) will have to come along with universal accessibility design for proper access of bus stops and buses as well…”

