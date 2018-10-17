Delhi: Four barge into doctor’s home, tie him up, stab and rob him

He lives with his son, daughter-in-law and their children. He lives with his son, daughter-in-law and their children.

A 65-year-old doctor was beaten, stabbed and bound to his bed, allegedly by four unidentified men who then proceeded to ransack his house in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Monday.

Police said the doctor, P K Batra, had returned home from a Ramlila performance in the locality and found the assailants in his house. “The doctor dislocated his shoulder when the men tied him to the bed. One of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed his shoulder,” a police office said.

“His son and other family members returned around 12.15 am to find Batra tied up and bleeding,” said the officer. Batra was taken to a local hospital and a PCR call was made at 12.30 am. According to police, Batra runs a private clinic on the ground floor of his three-storey house in Parmanand Colony.

He lives with his son, daughter-in-law and their children. Police claimed the accused took Rs 8 lakh in jewellery and Rs 3 lakh in cash. Batra told police that in 1997, his wife was murdered inside the same house by two men during a robbery bid. “In the 1997 case, his wife was killed and two accused persons were arrested. I don’t think there is a connection as such, but we are looking at all angles to ascertain the identity of the accused,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan.

Police are looking into CCTV footage and trying to ascertain if the robbers conducted a recce.

