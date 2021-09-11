Delhi: Four arrested for selling fake cancer drugs

The Delhi Police has arrested four men for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake cancer treatment drugs.

Police said the four accused are part of an interstate gang and were held with a consignment of 141 packets of fake drugs which were manufactured in Faridabad and Karnal. The gang is involved in selling fake cancer drugs such as Palbocent, Levanix, and Oscicent among others.

Also Read | Delhi receives heavy rainfall; 2021 is now wettest monsoon season in 46 years

According to the police, a team from the Crime Branch had received inputs that a gang selling spurious quality drugs is operating in Delhi-NCR.

Following a raid at Style mall in Jasola, three men — Saddam Hussain Rajaa Ansari, Sonu Chaudhary and Afsar Ansari — were held with two boxes of drugs. While Saddam is an m-pharma student and is the mastermind behind the racket, Sonu would buy salts and chemicals to make the fake drugs and Afsar helped in contacting suppliers and retailers to sell it.

Officers from the Drugs Control Department, GNCTD, also joined the raid.

“As per our information, the men were selling these drugs. We opened the cartons and found 141 medicine packets. These drugs were mainly sold by Bangladeshi manufacturers. The accused didn’t have any drugs license,” DCP (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The medicines were found to be fake and all the three were arrested. During interrogation, police also arrested their associate Amit Dua (28) and found their manufacturing unit in Karnal. Dua is a law student and helped his friends with keeping track of accounts and selling the drugs.

Machines were seized from their units in Haryana. Police said the gang was selling these drugs to several suppliers in the market in the name of cancer drugs.

“The counterfeit or fake drugs were sold as medicines from Bangladesh. Since medicines are cheaper there, many patients buy them. These men were also earning huge profits,” DCP Bhardwaj added.