Delhi turns a fortress as CJP gears up for march: Riot control vehicles, barricades, security personnel stand guard

Riot control vehicles, barricades, deployment of over 1,200 Delhi Police personnel across VIP areas and borders of the Capital — Delhi looked like a fortress on Sunday while protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at a packed Jantar Mantar prepared for a march towards Parliament on Monday.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, addressing the crowd, which only grew bigger, said that Monday’s march will be the biggest Independent India has seen. “Sonam Wangchuk has told me that the protest will only be successful if it is peaceful. There will be an even bigger crowd tomorrow (Monday), but that will also mean more responsibility for us,” he said.

Dipke also asked people who thronged the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to inform volunteers about “troublemakers” in the crowd. He also asked supporters to carry the Indian flag, a copy of the Constitution, a rose or photos of B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi.

With banners, slogans and the swelling crowd, Jantar Mantar on Sunday night had little space to even walk. Footpaths were lined with tents housing students who were on hunger strike for days or weeks.

The protestors answered the extremely humid air with makeshift fans made out of cardboard or scraps of paper found on the ground.

Police presence rose. Officers in batches were seen on both sides of the stage — not a common sight at the site so far.

CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya told The Indian Express that they were expecting around one lakh people to join Monday’s march. “We will leave for Parliament around 9 am,” he said, adding that some might stay back at the protest site “to protect it”. Asked if the Congress will join the march, Dahiya said that he was not sure, but that the CJP has asked all political parties to join.

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Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the area around the entrance of Parliament was visibly void of any public movement.

A police officer deployed at the protest site said protesters won’t be allowed to even cross the Parliament Street police station — metres away from the protest site — let alone Parliament.

Barricades, meanwhile, blocked multiple entry points of roads around the South Avenue Marg.

Police personnel and reserve forces, battalions of the paramilitary forces, will stand on guard around Jantar Mantar, Parliament, roads leading to them and the border areas of the Capital on Monday, sources told The Indian Express. Around three ACP-rank officers, five to six inspectors and 50-100 personnel from the Delhi Police Crime Branch will monitor high-security areas.

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Police officers from local police stations will man the borders of Delhi with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as the CJP’s call for the march is expected to see participation from farmer organisations as well.

Delhi Police has declared that no permission was sought by the CJP to hold the protest march and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

“As the Monsoon Session of Parliament is commencing from July 20, strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations,” DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said.

“Any person violating prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law. The Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march,” DCP Sharma said

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The CJP-led protest saw a steady rise in the number of participants after activist Sonam Wangchuk’s 20-day-long hunger strike was disrupted when the police took him to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.