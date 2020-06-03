Delhi forms second committee to assess hospitals with Covid-19 cases

The city has been recording over 1000 cases in a day for at least a week now. The city has been recording over 1000 cases in a day for at least a week now.

The Delhi government has formed a five-member committee to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and assess the overall preparedness of hospitals with Covid-19 cases. The city has been recording over 1000 cases in a day for at least a week now, with highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases reported on Tuesday.

The new members include Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of IP University; Dr Sunil Kumar, Medical Director of GTB Hospital; Dr Arun Gupta, president of Delhi Medical Council; Dr R K Gupta, former president of Delhi Medical Association; and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Hospital.

The city has reported 22,132 cases of so far with 556 deaths. Of the total cases, 31 per cent have been reported in the last six days, 6876 in numbers.

The committee will guide the Delhi government on healthcare infrastructure augmentation and strengthen the overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19. “It will also guide the government on any other area where the strengthening of infrastructure is required to better manage the pandemic in Delhi. The panel has been directed to submit its report by June 6,” said a senior official from the department of health.

This is the second committee formed by the government in the last two months. The first committee was formed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 24 when the city had 35 cases of coronavirus.

The previous committee had prepared a plan for three stages. Stage 1-when the city started witnessing 100 positive cases each day. Stage 2-when there are 500 cases reported each day and the stage 3- when 1,000 cases are reported every single day.

The calculations of the committee were based on the study published in New England Journal of Medicine on February 28. The study called Early Transmission Dynamics in Wuhan, China, of Novel Coronavirus–Infected Pneumonia was conducted by a group of researchers to analyze the data on the first 425 confirmed cases in Wuhan to determine the epidemiologic characteristics of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)–infected pneumonia (NCIP).

