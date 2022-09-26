Delhi: Former Merchant Navy technician, 2 others held for sedating businessman and stealing jewellery from his house

The Delhi Police have arrested three men, including a former Merchant Navy technician, for allegedly spiking a businessman’s tea with a sedative and stealing expensive jewellery from his house in New Delhi’s KG Marg.

The police said the complainant runs an architectural firm and had employed a caretaker for the house. The caretaker and his associates planned the theft and stole dozens of pearl necklaces, gold jewellery, cash, silver stones and so on, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 17 night. A PCR call was made by the businessman’s wife who alleged that the caretaker stole valuables from the house.

“She alleged that their caretaker made tea for everyone on September 17 afternoon. When her husband drank the tea, he collapsed on the floor and was rushed to the BL Kapoor hospital and admitted to the ICU. Later, when the woman and her son came back to their house, they found the place had been ransacked,” said the police.

The Barakhamba Road police registered a case on her complaint and sent a team to nab the suspects.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said: “We were looking for the house help Luv Kush. CCTV footage revealed he left the employer’s house with another man and they boarded a rickshaw. We found that they were dropped off at Kashmere Gate.”

The police analysed Luv Kush’s call detail records and found that he was last in contact with his friend named Pradeep. Using technical surveillance, the police arrested Pradeep from Ghaziabad. He confessed that he was with Luv Kush and stole the jewellery from the house.

The police then arrested Luv Kush from Bulandshahr and he revealed he had sold the jewellery to a man named Komal, who was also arrested later.

“We found out that Luv Kush’s real name is Hemant. He was arrested with stolen jewellery and a fake Aadhaar card. Pradeep was a technician in the Merchant Navy. He lost his job due to poor eyesight,” said DCP Guguloth.