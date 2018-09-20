Delhi: Former judge’s wife, daughter locked inside room, robbed at NFC, two accused arrested

Police said domestic help Sandeep is suspected to have let his associates into the house. (File) Police said domestic help Sandeep is suspected to have let his associates into the house. (File)

The wife and daughter of a retired judge were assaulted, locked inside a room and robbed, allegedly by their domestic help and his associates, in New Friends Colony. Police said the accused, around three to four in number, put the mobile phones of the victims in water — and touched the elderly woman’s feet — before fleeing. Police said two of the accused have been arrested from Jharkhand while the rest are believed to be in Bihar.

Police said the domestic help, Sandeep, was hired by the family about five days ago. When contacted, DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said they have registered a case. According to police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Monday, when the late judge’s wife Reba Kapoor (75) and her daughter Shibby Kapoor (40) were at home. Police said Shibby heard a noise from an adjacent room, and got alarmed.

“When she went to check, she found three men trying to ransack the room. They pushed her and threatened her not to shout. She tried to resist but one of them hit her with a rod, and she suffered an injury to the neck. They also slapped her mother,” said an officer.

Shibby told police that after the attack, they locked her and her mother inside a room and broke open the lockers to steal cash and jewellery, worth about Rs 15 lakh. Police said one of the accused stood guard outside the flat to raise an alarm.

Shibby told police that soon after the assailants fled, she shouted to call the neighbours, around 2 am. Subsequently, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rushed Shibby to AIIMS trauma centre, from where she was later discharged.

Police said Sandeep is suspected to have let his associates into the house, and may have planned the robbery before taking up the job. Police collected CCTV footage from the area and detected mobile numbers of the accused through dump data.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App