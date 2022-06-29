Delhi: Former DAV Public School principal, two others convicted for leaking CPT exam papers in 2007

Observing that the accused cheated The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and thousands of students, a Delhi court has convicted a former principal of DAV Public School and two others in connection with the leak of the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam in 2007.

Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal convicted the three accused — former DAV school principal Bhawna Malik, centre superintendent Diksha Dhingra and one Sudesh Kumar, who provided invigilators.

Malik and Diksha Dhingra were convicted for the offence under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120(B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused Sudesh Kumar, who provided invigilators for the examination was also convicted under section 120(B) on June 27.

The matter came to light on the complaint of the ICAI chairman who saw a sting operation aired on a television channel unearthing the leak of the CPT at the school branch in West Patel Nagar.

The police had alleged that the accused conspired to “cheat the ICAI as well as thousands of aspirants by opening the seal of question paper delivered to DAV Public School on July 30, 2007, and having distributed papers to a few aspirants” in exchange for money.

The court said that there is “apparent falsehood in the statement of all the accused persons.” It held that the prosecution has thus been able to establish that accused persons “were in contact much prior to examination which was something they tried to hide”.

The accused persons had denied knowledge of being in touch with each other, however, the court said that there are “CDR details which prove that each accused was not just in communication but was communicating on relevant dates” but also that there are “numerous calls made to each accused on mobile numbers as well as calls made to accused Sudesh from the landline number of school which were mentioned in the letterhead of the principal.”

“Accused Bhawna and Diksha have cheated ICAI as well as thousands of students,” the court said. It also said that Sudesh criminally conspired with the other accused.