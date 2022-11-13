Haseeb-ul-Hasan, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, climbed atop an electricity tower in Shastri Park on Sunday, alleging that party leaders had confiscated his documents. He later climbed down claiming that the documents had been returned.

The AAP has not fielded Hasan in the upcoming MCD election.

Denied ticket in MCD polls, former Delhi AAP councillor climbs tower alleging confiscation of documents Read here: https://t.co/mMdO7BFslG pic.twitter.com/DI55C7UTEI — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) November 13, 2022

In a video he took after climbing the tower, Hasan says, “The Aam Aadmi Party’s Durgesh Pathak and Atishi will be responsible if something happens to me, or if I die. They have my original documents, including my bank passbook. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations but they are not giving my documents to me.”

The police soon reached the spot and tried to control the situation. Delhi Fire Services said they were called at 11 am. A firefighter said, “We sent two tenders. Firemen are trying to rescue the man by talking to him and getting the ladder for him to come down”.

At around 3 pm, Hasan climbed down, claiming that AAP leaders had returned his documents under pressure from the media. He also claimed that he was asked for money in lieu of a ticket. “I will file my nomination tomorrow,” he added. When asked if he would contest as an Independent, Hasan said he was not sure.

The AAP is yet to respond to his actions and allegations.