Pendency at Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory down 79% in a year

The number of cases pending examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi has come down from around 27,000 to 5,700 in about a year, registering a drop of 78.88%, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.
The drop, which the government attributed to a series of administrative and operational measures under Home Minister Ashish Sood, is expected to help speed up police investigations and court proceedings by reducing delays in the submission of forensic reports.
According to a statement issued by Sood’s office, the decline in pendency marks a significant reduction in the laboratory’s backlog.
Sood said the reduction in pendency was a major step towards ensuring faster criminal justice delivery in the Capital. “Our administration is committed to ensuring that science and speed work hand in hand to serve citizens,” he said, adding that resources were being rationalised and savings redirected towards public interest initiatives.
As part of efforts to strengthen the forensic infrastructure in the Capital, the Delhi government has approved a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) at Sheikh Sarai, to be built at a cost of Rs 151.80 crore. The facility is expected to ease the workload at the main FSL in Rohini and expand the laboratory’s capacity to examine evidence.
The government is also planning to set up specialised forensic laboratories and upgrade existing infrastructure, including buildings and facilities to accommodate advanced scientific equipment. New machinery, digital equipment and technical tools have also been deployed to improve the accuracy and efficiency of forensic examinations, the statement said.
The Home Minister’s Office said steps have also been taken to address staff shortages by filling vacant regular posts across different levels. The tenure of contractual employees and technical staff has been extended to ensure continuity in the laboratory’s functioning.
The reduction in pending forensic examinations is significant as delays in forensic reports can hold up investigations and trials, particularly in cases where scientific evidence plays a crucial role. The government said it will help ensure timely justice for victims and make the criminal justice system more responsive.