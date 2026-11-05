Pendency at Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory down 79% in a year

The number of cases pending examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi has come down from around 27,000 to 5,700 in about a year, registering a drop of 78.88%, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

The drop, which the government attributed to a series of administrative and operational measures under Home Minister Ashish Sood, is expected to help speed up police investigations and court proceedings by reducing delays in the submission of forensic reports.

According to a statement issued by Sood’s office, the decline in pendency marks a significant reduction in the laboratory’s backlog.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sood said the reduction in pendency was a major step towards ensuring faster criminal justice delivery in the Capital. “Our administration is committed to ensuring that science and speed work hand in hand to serve citizens,” he said, adding that resources were being rationalised and savings redirected towards public interest initiatives.