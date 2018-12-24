Delhi: For the homeless, city’s shelters offer cold comfort

Shailendra Singh from Rae Bareli left home in 2003 after a tiff with his parents. He came to Delhi on a cold winter night and started working at Chuna Mandi as a labourer. Without a home, he spent nights at a rain basera (night shelter). He was so moved by the stories of people he met there that he eventually took up a job as a volunteer.

Advertising

Fifteen years later, on a cold winter morning, Singh sat outside a night shelter near Kashmere Gate bus stand with a rescue vehicle. He is now the shelter’s caretaker and the most senior person, responsible for guarding the cluster of such shelters in the area.

“I can sleep, but I sit outside so that no homeless person is left in the lurch. It is the coldest night, my phone says 4 degrees,” said Singh, sitting next to a bonfire.

The night shelters in the area are adequately furnished — each person sleeps on a bedding with blankets, and a television set runs nearby. “This year, the facilities are good,” said Singh.

Advertising

Five kilometres away, in a night shelter at Geeta Colony, Pappu Lal Verma and other labourers huddle beside a fire.

Verma is from Jhansi and came to Delhi looking for work. “When I came here, this was the only place I found, and have been staying here ever since… I get Rs 500 a day and work for 20-22 days a month… On the coldest nights, this is my only refuge.”

There is no bedding in this shelter, but many pillows have arrived. “If we get bedding, it will be better… The only complaint is that we don’t get tea here anymore,” said Verma.

Following a recent tender by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) — which mandated that all caretakers should be Class X graduates and should be able to read, write and speak in Hindi — many caretakers lost their jobs. The former caretaker of the Geeta Colony night shelter, Shankar Das of Bihar’s Darbhanga said, “I managed to get my son the job, he is a matriculate.”

Shailendra, too, has kept his job as he is a Class X pass-out.