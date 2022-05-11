Delhi: For seamless travel, Metro plans pick-up & drop facilities, pedestrian plazas and cycle lanes at 10 stations

To provide seamless connectivity between different first- and last-mile connectivity modes and to expand urban mobility options, the Delhi Metro is planning to develop a Multi-Modal Integration Hub (MMI) at around 10 stations of Phase-1 and Phase-2 corridor.

Under this plan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) aims to improve walkability and ensure seamless integration of Metro stations with all public transport within a 300m radius from the Metro station, create pick-up and drop-off facilities, pedestrian pathways/plazas and separate lanes for cycle tracks for safe and easy movement of people.

Besides, electric vehicle charging points with segregated space will also be set up outside every Metro station. Footpaths will be widened by 2 metres and will be disabled-friendly.

The 10 stations that will become transport hubs are Janakpuri East, Uttam Nagar West, Dwarka More, Nehru Place, Nawada, Shahdara, Shastri Park, Shastri Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Karolbagh Metro stations of Phase-1 and Phase-2.

The estimated cost for development of multi-modal integration at these 10 Metro stations of Phase-1 and Phase-2 is Rs 24.28 crore. “At present, tenders for 10 stations have been floated. Twenty five more stations have been identified for MMI and they are at various stages of approval,” an official said.

Officials said that currently a total of 96 Metro stations of Delhi Metro are to be developed for MMI and work has been completed at 61 stations. Of these, 59 are Phase-3 stations while the other two are Kashmere Gate and Chhatarpur.

“MMI is an extremely important tool to ensure optimum utilisation of public transport facilities in the cities. In DMRC, we are making all efforts to not only provide MMI facilities at our stations but also improve the aesthetic beauty of the stations while creating these facilities,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, (Corporate Communications), DMRC.

“DMRC is working in tandem with all regulatory as well as implementing agencies so that our stations can be transformed into multi-modal hubs where passengers can seamlessly shift from one mode of travel to another,” he added.