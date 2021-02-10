Delhi: For hundreds of teachers at MCD schools, long wait for joining letters

The issue dates back to 2019, when 4,000 candidates were selected for teaching posts, with 780 of these seats being filled later against the candidates who did not join. (Representational)

Hundreds of candidates selected to teach at MCD schools are being forced to run from pillar to post, meeting different leaders and officials, as they have not been given joining letters despite being selected six months ago.

The issue dates back to 2019, when 4,000 candidates were selected for teaching posts, with 780 of these seats being filled later against the candidates who did not join.

“In July 2020 we were informed about the selection. But since September 2020, we have been running from office to office — mayors and education department heads — hoping to get the appointment letter,” said one of the candidates.

“The whole process, from writing the exam to getting selected, has taken three years, and we are still waiting. There are some candidates who are finding it expensive to live in a metro city, there are some whose marriages are getting delayed due to this,” said another candidate.

Another candidate said, “Initially, this process was slow as the DSSSB had asked for the dossiers of those who had not accepted appointments after selection, thus creating fresh vacancies for those in the waiting list. However, candidates in the waiting list had to meet officials to expedite the selection and appointment process,”

She said different delegations of these students have met every important leader of the MCDs in past six months. Over 1,600 schools run by civic bodies across Delhi. The EDMC has 357 schools, the South body has 581 schools while North has 714 schools.

Mukesh Suryan, chairperson of the education committee South MCD, which is the nodal agency, said the delay was due to the fact that the dossiers from DSSSB had not reached MCDs.

“Till now also, only 272 candidates have given preference of which MCD school— North, South, East— they want to join. So, we have now decided that a final deadline of fifteen days will be set to give preferences, following which appointments will be done,” he said.

To this, a candidate said , “Around a hundred candidates have not given their preference as they may have joined elsewhere; why should we be made to suffer on account of this?”

Leader of the House at South MCD Narendra Chawla said, “The issue was recently brought up before me. I met with these candidates and have told officials to expedite the process and that the appointments be given in a week’s time.”