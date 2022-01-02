Delhi: For Covid patients in home isolation, free online yoga class

The Delhi government Saturday said it will provide “free customised online yoga classes” for Covid patients in home isolation. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said “immunity booster yoga” along with medical treatment will help them recover fast. He was interacting with yoga instructors of “Dilli Ki Yogshala” Saturday.

“At present, 61 yoga instructors are conducting yoga sessions under ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ at 65 places across Delhi. These yoga instructors have been trained by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University,” the government said in a statement.

“As soon as a Covid case is reported, the patient will receive an SMS from the government with a link to register for classes. Thereafter, links to the classes will be shared with them regularly. Each class will have about 25-35 people. People can choose their slot,” it added.

Sisodia said “Dilli ki Yogashala” will bring a “yoga revolution” in the capital. He said slots for the same will be released soon. “Many might think that yoga became an active part of society just a few years back, but that is not true. We need to break this myth and teach people yoga in a sequenced manner so that they become healthy,” he said.

At the event, a yoga instructor from the Vidhan Sabha said students were increasing every day at their centre.

“Currently, we have 86 students and are planning to divide them into more batches,” the instructor said.