Steep discounts under scanner: 322 kg ghee seized in Delhi food safety drive

The Delhi government’s Food Safety Department has seized over 322 kg of ghee during inspections of stores advertising steep discounts on social media, as part of a festive-season crackdown on food adulteration and safety violations.

“The festive season is a time of joy and celebration, but no compromise on food quality or people’s health will be acceptable,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Thursday, adding that the government would not tolerate adulteration, substandard products, the sale of expired food or incorrect labelling.

During inspections at Maxcart Store and Aggarwal Store in Vikaspuri, officials collected five enforcement samples of ghee and five surveillance samples of other food products, seizing 75.53 litres of ghee. At Aggarwal Store in Hastal village, officials collected three enforcement samples of ghee from the Shri Shan, Vrinda Farms and Avtar brands and seized 246 kg of ghee. The department said it would take further action after reviewing the inspection findings and laboratory reports.