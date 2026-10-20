Pest activity, staff not wearing gloves: Hygiene lapses flagged at Delhi’s sweets units

Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government’s Food Safety department has found hygiene and food-handling lapses at several sweet manufacturing units and establishments across the Capital, including signs of pest activity in storage areas and employees handling food without gloves, officials said on Tuesday.

The department collected samples of khoya, barfi, rasbhari, laddoos and other food products from multiple establishments for laboratory testing. Further action will be taken on the basis of the test reports, officials added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not compromise on public health during the festive season, when demand for sweets and other food products typically rises. “The true joy of festivals lies in ensuring that every family can trust the hygiene and quality of the food it buys for its home,” she said, stressing the need for compliance with prescribed food safety and hygiene standards.