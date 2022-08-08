scorecardresearch
Kite string gets stuck to tyres, Delhi food delivery executive falls off bike, mowed down

The incident happened near the Tughlakabad Metro station in Delhi. The police said they do not know where the manjha came from and are analysing CCTV footage.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 11:10:46 am
zomatoAccording to the police, Narender lived with his family in the Pul Prahladpur area of Southeast Delhi. (Representational photo/ File)

A 32-year-old food delivery executive died in a road accident Sunday night after he fell off his motorcycle and was mowed down by a heavy vehicle near the Tughlakabad Metro station in Delhi, said the police Monday.

They said that a Chinese manjha (kite string), which was found stuck to the tyre of his bike, might have led to his fall.

The deceased, identified as Narender, was riding on the Badarpur flyover when a stray kite string got stuck to his bike tyre, the police said.

A senior police officer said: “We received a call around 11.56 pm about the death. A man who works with Zomato was found lying outside the Metro station. On the spot, his bike was found damaged and he was also found lying. His head was crushed by a vehicle and he died on the spot. We inspected the spot and found a manjha stuck to the tyre. We suspect that the manjha got tangled and the deceased got confused. He fell on the road. Meanwhile, other vehicles plying on the road ran over him.”

No arrests have been made yet. The police said they do not know where the manjha came from and are analysing CCTV footage, also to locate and trace the offending vehicle or vehicles involved in the fatal accident.

“As of now, we can say that the manjha did not get stuck to Narender’s neck or other body parts. It was lying on the road and might have got stuck in the tyre,” said the officer.

According to the police, Narender lived with his family in the Pul Prahladpur area of Southeast Delhi.

