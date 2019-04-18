Delhi food delivery agent killed: Eavesdropping on chat helped crack the case

A day after a 24-year-old man went missing from Neb Sarai, a casual conversation his friend eavesdropped on outside his shop led police to the accused.

“The victim Surjeet Kumar Sharma’s friend Paramjit runs a grocery store in the area and overheard one of the accused, Vicky Jha, say ‘Surjeet ka kaam kar diya’ on Tuesday evening,” police said.

As Sharma’s brothers began looking for him the same evening, they met Paramjit and he mentioned this remark. “With this information, the family reached Neb Sarai police station and the accused were tracked down following multiple raids and arrested,” said the officer.

On Wednesday, Sharma’s decomposing body, with stab wounds and strangulation marks, was recovered from a ditch outside an abandoned farmhouse in Sainik Farms. His family claimed the accused used to be Sharma’s friends but had “attacked him six months ago with a blade”.

The victim’s brother Amit said, “Fights and scuffles are common among friends but we didn’t think this could happen.”

After the post-mortem was conducted, the body was handed over to the family Wednesday.