Delhi: Following ‘threats’, man shot at during riots gets arms licence

The Delhi Police Licensing Unit has issued an arms licence to a man who was allegedly shot at during the Northeast Delhi riots two years ago.

Police said the man, Rohit Shukla, who is also a witness in another case, was receiving threats from “unknown parties” and applied for a licence. After due verification from local police and specialised units, police provided the man with one.

Shukla was shot at allegedly by Shahrukh Pathan in Jafrabad. Pathan was arrested after the riots as he had also pointed a pistol at a head constable. He is in jail, and his bail was recently denied by the court.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shukla claimed that he received threats from unknown persons in December last year.

“I don’t know who these persons were. I had contacted the police and told them I was receiving death threats. Around four-five days ago, I again received threats from unknown men near my house. I was coming back from office when these men threatened to kill me. I immediately contacted police and decided to keep a weapon for my safety. I fear that I will be attacked,” claimed Shukla, who sells RO water purifiers.

A senior police officer from the Licensing Unit confirmed that Shukla was given an arms licence. “We have taken all his complaints and acted as per law. He was provided with the licence. He can now take a weapon, and he will have to get it ‘endorsed’ (registered) at our office before he uses it. The man is a riot victim and was facing threats for a long time…,” said the officer.