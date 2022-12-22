Visibility improves in Delhi, dense fog likely to return tomorrow

Fog conditions eased up in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday morning with the city recording better visibility than it did earlier in the week.

On Wednesday morning, for instance, the lowest visibility at Palam was 350 m, better than the 50 m recorded the previous morning. Similarly, on Thursday, the visibility at Palam and Safdarjung was 200 m at 5.30 am.

While visibility has improved in Delhi, dense fog conditions persisted over Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Foggy mornings are likely in Delhi for the next six days as well, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Dense fog is likely on Friday while moderate fog is likely over the weekend. Fog is categorised as ‘dense’ when visibility is as low as 199 m to 50 m.

IMD scientist R K Jenamani attributed the better visibility in Delhi in comparison to other parts of northwest India, to an ‘urban fog hole’. He pointed out the ‘hole’ over Delhi in the satellite images of a fog layer over the Indo-Gangetic Plain on Wednesday morning.

A paper titled ‘Urban Heat Island Over Delhi Punches Holes in Widespread Fog in the Indo-Gangetic Plains’, published by American Geophysical Union in 2018 in Geophysical Research Letters, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, refers to holes in the fog over urban areas in satellite images. It attributes this to the impact of urban heat islands.

It notes that the land surface temperature is significantly higher over cities, in what is called the ‘urban heat island’ effect. “…holes in widespread fog appear to be associated with the localized heating impact of UHIs (urban heat islands), relative to the persistence of fog outside the cities. Increased heating of the land surface is widely known in hastening dissipation of fog…,” reads the paper.

The paper, by researchers Ritesh Gautam and Manoj K Singh, added: “We find the highest frequency and largest extent of fog holes over Delhi along with suppressed fog fraction, amidst increased fog occurrence over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, based on 17 years of satellite data (2000–2016).”

Meanwhile, it has started to get colder in Delhi with the maximum temperature on Wednesday settling at 21.1 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 7.2 degrees. The minimum temperature is likely to drop to around 5 degrees Celsius by December 25.