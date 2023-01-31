scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Fog returns to Delhi; check flight timings with airlines, says airport advisory

Foggy conditions are unlikely to persist in Delhi with strong winds expected from Wednesday onwards, followed by clear skies.

A cyclist wearing warm clothing rides on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo)

Delhi witnessed fog on Tuesday morning, prompting airport authorities to issue an advisory for passengers, asking them to check flight timings.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the advisory said.

According to India Meteorological Department officials, the visibility at Palam observatory, which is close to the Delhi airport, was 50 metres in the morning hours, which is considered low. At Safdarjung, the visibility was better at 500 metres.

According to officials, few flights have been affected because of the fog and operations are near normal at the airport.

Foggy conditions returned to Delhi after several days of clear weather in the morning hours.

On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The maximum is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius during the day.

The fog is not expected to persist, with strong winds expected from Wednesday onward, followed by clear skies.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 10:24 IST
