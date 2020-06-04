Delhi: Focus shifts to treatment, govt forms new panel

“The new committee will guide the government on areas where strengthening of infrastructure is required. The panel has been directed to submit a report by June 6,” said a senior official from the department of health. “The new committee will guide the government on areas where strengthening of infrastructure is required. The panel has been directed to submit a report by June 6,” said a senior official from the department of health.

With the number of cases rising and focus shifting from containment to bolstering health infrastructure, the Delhi government has formed a five-member committee to assess preparedness of hospitals in the national capital.

Delhi has been recording roughly 1,000 cases or more for six days now.

Dr Mahesh Verma, vice-chancellor of IP University, is the new panel’s chairman, while its members include Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director of GTB Hospital; Dr Arun Gupta, president of the Delhi Medical Council; Dr R K Gupta, former president of Delhi Medical Association; and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director of Max Hospital.

This is the second committee formed by the government in the last two months — the first was formed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 24 to oversee Delhi’s Covid preparation. It was headed by ILBS director Dr S K Sarin. At the time, the city had 35 cases of coronavirus.

“The new committee will guide the government on areas where strengthening of infrastructure is required. The panel has been directed to submit a report by June 6,” said a senior official from the department of health.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to chalk out a plan for the capital. “The focus will be on treatment and providing cure to patients. We will need to understand the trend in terms of how many cases are coming in a day and how many require admission. The number of patients in need of oxygen support and on ventilators will give us an idea of what needs to be added for the next few days. The future projections will be made on that basis. We should be prepared for the worst,” said committee member Dr Arun Gupta.

Dr Mahesh Verma, the V-C of IP university and head of the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, said: “The government has already been doing well. Going forward, it desires to understand how we can strengthen existing infrastructure. The number of cases is increasing but the recovery rate has also improved. Most of the cases are availing treatment under home quarantine and only a few are admitted in hospitals. The situation looks under control as of now. We will explore the other alternatives and see what else can be added.”

The previous committee had prepared a plan for Stage 1, when the city starts witnessing 100 positive cases each day; Stage 2, when there are 500 cases; and Stage 3, when 1,000 cases a day are reported. The calculations were based on the study published in New England Journal of Medicine on February 28.

On Tuesday, though, the city saw close to 1,300 cases.

According to the sources, the focus of the government in the initial days was to limit transmission and contain the disease. But with the city opening up and the number of cases likely to continue rising, the strategy now is to increase bed capacity in private and government hospitals. The CM had recently said that experts have told him the cases could start declining July-end, August-beginning.

