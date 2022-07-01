Delhi: Focus on foundational learning in govt schools to continue till August

The focus on foundational reading, writing and mathematics through ‘Mission Buniyaad’ in Delhi government schools will continue till the end of August, officials said.

Schools in Delhi have been operating at full capacity for all grades since April 1 but the focus of government school students of classes 3 to 9 has been on foundational reading, writing and numeracy. Schools have not been teaching the syllabus for these particular grades and have instead only conducted classes for foundational Hindi and Maths, with weekly assessment of learning levels.

When schools reopen on Friday after the summer vacations, the major focus will continue to remain on Mission Buniyaad till August 31. Schools will also begin introducing a reduced syllabus for these grades.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner (MCD) Gyanesh Bharti, Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta and other education department officials on Thursday where he directed that the focus on foundational learning should continue for another two months.

According to government representatives, as of Thursday’s review, 88% children of classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78% children of MCD schools are able to read at least words and 90% students in classes 6 to 9 are able to read small paragraphs.

For the next two months, weekly assessments of each child will continue in these schools and a mega PTM will be conducted in July to inform parents about the learning levels of their children.