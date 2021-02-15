Delhi: Focus on board year students promoted after reassessment

In a circular issued by the education department for counselling and support to board year students, schools have been instructed to take up remedial classes in “mission mode”.

With schools open for classes X and XII students in preparation for their upcoming board examinations, special attention is being given to students in government schools who had been promoted to these grades through concessions last year.

Students who were not able to pass their class IX and XI final exams last year were given a chance at re-assessment in August as a “one-time opportunity being extended only in the current year in view of the unprecedented condition of Covid-19”.

This provision had been extended to all students of these grades who could not pass, regardless of how many subjects they had failed in or how many times. Schools had been instructed to set assignments and projects for all such students, and they were assessed. Many were promoted on the basis of these.

In a circular issued by the education department for counselling and support to board year students, schools have been instructed to take up remedial classes in “mission mode”.