Delhi: Flyovers, polyclinics get Sisodia approval

The cabinet has also approved the health department’s proposal for remodelling of 94 government dispensaries into polyclinics in the city. (Prem Nath Pandey) The cabinet has also approved the health department’s proposal for remodelling of 94 government dispensaries into polyclinics in the city. (Prem Nath Pandey)

After the Delhi cabinet nod on Tuesday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approved four key schemes: doorstep delivery of services by August; two flyovers in east Delhi; a real-time apportionment study for air pollution; and remodelling polyclincs. Sisodia said that earlier, the doorstep delivery service was envisioned for 40 key services — but now 30 more have been added. “The cabinet has approved to award the tender to the successful bidder and by August people will start getting the benefits,” he said.

Sisodia added that the construction of two flyovers — a 700 metre-long, six-lane flyover at Shastri Park and a 1200-metre long, 2-lane, one-way flyover parallel to the existing one at Seelampur crossing — had been approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Delhi government in May this year. The cabinet also approved the environment department’s proposal to allow the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering, University of Washington in St. Louise, USA to carry out studies for identifying real-time pollutants in the capital.

The cabinet has also approved the health department’s proposal for remodelling of 94 government dispensaries into polyclinics in the city.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App