A tantrik who promised to double money — and served ‘poisoned laddoos’: Cracking the Delhi flyover triple murder

Days after two men and a woman were found dead in a car on Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover, the mystery of who killed them has been solved with the arrest of a self-styled godman on Wednesday.
Police said the accused, Kamruddin alias ‘Baba’, allegedly fed the trio sweets laced with poison and fled with their cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh. A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, police said the accused operated a ‘tantric’ centre in Loni and Firozabad.
How was the case cracked?
It was on Sunday morning that the bodies were discovered in the car: Randhir Singh (76) was found dead in the driver’s seat while Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40) were found motionless in the back. There were no immediate signs of external injuries on the bodies.
Randhir and Shiv, both property dealers hailing from Najafgarh’s Baprola village, knew each other. Their relatives, however, claimed they had never heard of Laxmi. With their families rejecting claims of suicide, police probed the murder angle.
Police got their first clue from Laxmi’s family; they said she was in touch with a ‘godman’.
Through technical analysis of call detail records and location data, police found that all three had travelled to Loni in Ghaziabad a day before the incident and were in contact with ‘Baba’. On the day they were found dead, the trio had visited Loni again.
Police said further analysis indicated that a fourth person had been present in the car during the return journey to Delhi. Evidence pointed to Kamruddin, who allegedly boarded the vehicle in Loni and later got off before the car was discovered.
Story continues below this ad
Police personnel at the site where the three bodies were found inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)
Police said Kamruddin was subsequently apprehended. During questioning, police said he initially tried to mislead investigators but later allegedly admitted that he had been introduced to Laxmi about two months ago through an acquaintance.
She later brought Shiv and Randhir to him. The accused allegedly convinced them to perform a ‘pooja’ for ‘Dhanvarsha’, promising unexpected financial gain, and asked them to bring Rs 2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks for the ritual.
“He prepared laddoos mixed with poison and accompanied the three in their car. During the journey, he allegedly persuaded them to consume liquor, cold drinks and sweets. After they lost consciousness, he allegedly took the cash and fled, abandoning the vehicle,” said DCP (Outer Delhi) Sachin Sharma.
Investigators said technical and circumstantial evidence corroborates his presence in the car at the relevant time. “The accused has previously been booked in serious criminal cases in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. We are now examining whether he may have targeted others using similar tactics,” the DCP added.
Story continues below this ad
A case has been registered at Paschim Vihar East police station and further investigation, including forensic examination to determine the exact nature of the poison, is underway.
Police had earlier claimed that some of Kamruddin’s former clients had also died under suspicious circumstances or had gone missing. “He lured people by making promises of quick money, claiming that he could multiply wealth through occult practices and tantrik rituals. He projected himself as someone who could double or even triple money through tantrik methods,” an officer said.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More