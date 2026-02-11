A tantrik who promised to double money — and served ‘poisoned laddoos’: Cracking the Delhi flyover triple murder

Days after two men and a woman were found dead in a car on Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover, the mystery of who killed them has been solved with the arrest of a self-styled godman on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Kamruddin alias ‘Baba’, allegedly fed the trio sweets laced with poison and fled with their cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh. A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, police said the accused operated a ‘tantric’ centre in Loni and Firozabad.

It was on Sunday morning that the bodies were discovered in the car: Randhir Singh (76) was found dead in the driver’s seat while Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40) were found motionless in the back. There were no immediate signs of external injuries on the bodies.

Randhir and Shiv, both property dealers hailing from Najafgarh’s Baprola village, knew each other. Their relatives, however, claimed they had never heard of Laxmi. With their families rejecting claims of suicide, police probed the murder angle.

Police got their first clue from Laxmi’s family; they said she was in touch with a ‘godman’.

Through technical analysis of call detail records and location data, police found that all three had travelled to Loni in Ghaziabad a day before the incident and were in contact with ‘Baba’. On the day they were found dead, the trio had visited Loni again.

Police said further analysis indicated that a fourth person had been present in the car during the return journey to Delhi. Evidence pointed to Kamruddin, who allegedly boarded the vehicle in Loni and later got off before the car was discovered.

Story continues below this ad

Police personnel at the site where the three bodies were found inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) Police personnel at the site where the three bodies were found inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

Police said Kamruddin was subsequently apprehended. During questioning, police said he initially tried to mislead investigators but later allegedly admitted that he had been introduced to Laxmi about two months ago through an acquaintance.

She later brought Shiv and Randhir to him. The accused allegedly convinced them to perform a ‘pooja’ for ‘Dhanvarsha’, promising unexpected financial gain, and asked them to bring Rs 2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks for the ritual.

“He prepared laddoos mixed with poison and accompanied the three in their car. During the journey, he allegedly persuaded them to consume liquor, cold drinks and sweets. After they lost consciousness, he allegedly took the cash and fled, abandoning the vehicle,” said DCP (Outer Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

Investigators said technical and circumstantial evidence corroborates his presence in the car at the relevant time. “The accused has previously been booked in serious criminal cases in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. We are now examining whether he may have targeted others using similar tactics,” the DCP added.

Story continues below this ad

A case has been registered at Paschim Vihar East police station and further investigation, including forensic examination to determine the exact nature of the poison, is underway.

Police had earlier claimed that some of Kamruddin’s former clients had also died under suspicious circumstances or had gone missing. “He lured people by making promises of quick money, claiming that he could multiply wealth through occult practices and tantrik rituals. He projected himself as someone who could double or even triple money through tantrik methods,” an officer said.