On cards, flyovers or underpasses at three key traffic bottlenecks in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed the construction of flyovers or underpasses at three key junctions infamous for traffic jams in the Capital. These are Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, including Aruna Asaf Ali Marg that connects to JNU, Lado Sarai and Vasant Kunj mall; Kanti Nagar Bridge to Tata Telco T-point in East Delhi; and Bawana Road in Outer Delhi.

While the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road and Bawana Road stretches are each 9-km long, the Kanti Nagar Bridge to Tata Telco T-point is 6-km long. Overall, under this proposed Integrated Transit Corridor Redevelopment project, a 24-km corridor will be decongested, said PWD officials.

Officials said the department has floated tenders to appoint consultants to carry out a feasibility study of these locations, followed by a detailed project report (DPR). “The cost of appointing a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and DPR is around Rs 7 crore,” said an official.

The Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road connecting to Aruna Asaf Ali Road near the JNU campus is approximately a 9-km long stretch. The route is surrounded by upscale areas like Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar and also connects to the IGI Airport.

“We have observed that it is one of the busiest stretches… it sees heavy vehicle as well as pedestrian footfalls… To ease traffic congestion on this stretch, the department plans to construct a flyover, an underpass and a U-turn under the flyover,” the official said.

Further, officials said that construction of a flyover or an underpass on the stretch will provide smooth connectivity from Southwest Delhi to IGI Airport as well towards Dwarka and Gurgaon.

“The Bawana junction, too, sees heavy congestion due to slow-moving vehicles as well as high pedestrian and vehicular traffic. This 9 km stretch will also be decongested by constructing a flyover,” the official said.

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“The Kanti Nagar bridge to Tata Telco T-point route also faces traffic due to slow-moving vehicles… At this point of congestion, the PWD plans to construct a flyover ,” the official added.

According to officials, the feasibility study will look into details like whether the three stretches have any building, encroachment, tree, gas pipeline, electricity line in their route besides vehicular movement, pedestrian footfall and location of traffic lights, among others. They added that following the feasibility study, the consultant will also prepare a DPR with estimated cost and time of completion, which will be sent to Cabinet for further approval.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, meanwhile, said that the government is carrying out a comprehensive study of all key traffic hotspots and junctions across the city. “These studies are being carried out to find a solution to traffic jams – whether a flyover, elevated corridor or underpass is feasible… Currently, DPRs are being prepared across 18 locations,” he added.

At present, 62 traffic congestion points have been identified across the Capital. “Once these studies are completed, the government will approve plans and begin construction work,” said Singh.