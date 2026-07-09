Traffic crawls as incessant rain floods key roads in Delhi; IMD sounds ‘red’ alert

Delhi woke up to relentless rain, flooded streets, and traffic disruptions on Thursday after overnight showers drenched the capital. With heavy rainfall expected to continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across the city through the day.

The Safdarjung weather station, Delhi’s base observatory, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours. Other stations also reported showers, with Lodhi Road receiving 80.2 mm, followed by Ridge (77.8 mm), Palam (63 mm), and Ayanagar (57.4 mm).

The downpour brought a dip in temperatures, with the minimum settling at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees below normal. The IMD said there has been no major change in minimum temperatures, while maximum temperatures have fallen by 6-8 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.