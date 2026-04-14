In a first, BJP govt in Delhi to set up floating solar farms on lakes, ponds to generate electricity

After implementing rooftop solar initiatives, the BJP government in Delhi has, for the first time, proposed a plan to generate electricity by installing floating solar farms on lakes, water bodies, reservoirs, and ponds across the Capital, officials said. The power department has decided to start the project on a pilot basis by installing floating solar panels at the Bawana lake in Northwest Delhi, officials said.

At present, floating solar panels have been implemented in states like Telangana and Visakhapatnam, among others. Stressing that it will be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Capital, officials said that currently no department has proposed or introduced the concept of floating solar panel projects in Delhi. The previous AAP government had come up with a similar proposal to set up floating solar farms in 2022, but it failed to take off.

Officials said that the government has given the go-ahead for the project and that tenders will be floated soon to start work on the ground. Following the implementation of the pilot project, similar floating solar panels will be set up on water bodies wherever feasible, such as the Yamuna at Wazirabad, among others, officials said.

Noting that floating farms can be installed on both natural water bodies and man-made lakes, officials said that running water with good flow is a prerequisite for successfully generating electricity.

Explaining why Bawana lake was chosen for the pilot, officials said the locality already has a power plant and the lake falls under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. “It will be easier to start the pilot project as it will be easier for it to get permission and required clearance from departments such as Delhi Jal Board (DJB),” said officials.

Officials said that the floating solar panels on Bawana lake have the capacity to generate about 1 megawatt (MW) of power. “As the power plant at Bawana is huge, with a 1,500–1,600 MW capacity, it requires excillary power requirements. So, the power produced on a pilot basis will be used to meet the requirements of the mega plant,” said the official.

The project aims to generate 2–3 MW of electricity. The ponds where floating solar panels will be set up will receive treated water through a pipeline from the Rohini Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), which is used for condensers at the power plant, said officials.

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Explaining the process, officials said that floaters will be installed on the water first, followed by the solar panels, which will then be connected to a transformer placed across the water body. “A wire rope between the floaters and solar panels will be connected to a transformer across the water body… Electricity produced from panels will be stored in the transformer and grid and will be distributed accordingly” said officials.

Officials further said that floating solar panels are cheaper and more efficient than rooftop solar panels. The first floating solar project is estimated to cost around Rs 5–6 crore, although the actual cost will be known after the tender process, officials added.

Currently, Delhi generates a total of 431 MW of electricity through solar panels installed by 21,915 consumers. Under the new solar policy, the Delhi government has set a target of 4,500 MW by March 2027. The government provides a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt, up to a maximum of Rs 30,000.