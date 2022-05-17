Delhi: In bid to flee attack by rival group, five men feared drowned in Yamuna

Five men were feared drowned in the Yamuna river at Yamunanagar as they reportedly jumped into the water to save their lives after being attacked by a rival group on Sunday evening.

The Haryana Police was conducting search operations with the help of divers.

The police identified the missing youths as Sunny, Suleman, Allaudin, Sahil and Nikhil, all aged between 19-21 and natives of Jagadhari. Their five other friends escaped when the alleged attack happened. The car, in which they had come to the river bank for swimming, was also badly damaged by the assailants, also hailing from Jagadhari, the police added.

The two groups of young men had a murderous clash two years ago. “Allaudin and others were attacked by the rival group with weapons, bricks and stones. To save their lives, they went deeper into the river and are suspected to be drowned. Despite all the efforts being made by police, they have not been able to find any of the bodies yet,” said Ibrahim, Allaudin’s uncle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash, who is supervising the rescue operation, said: “We got information that a few young men drowned in the Yamuna river. When we reached the spot, we learnt that it was a case of an old enmity and they were attacked by the rival group. We are investigating the matter. The search operation is still going on.”