Delhi: Five-star hotel employee held with 90kg banned firecrackers

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (central), said the accused, identified as Mohd Azim, was caught near Jama Masjid with a bag full of firecrackers. “Constable Dharmender and ASI PR Patnayak found the man and arrested him. Azim, a resident of the Dharampura area in Jama Masjid, has been booked under sections of IPS and Indian Explosive Act,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, the police found out that Azim worked at a five-star hotel in New Delhi. To earn more money, he was planning to sell the firecrackers, which he had bought from a person in Faridabad, in Delhi.

Last week, the Delhi Police issued an order saying that they would not give temporary licenses to vendors to sell or store firecrackers in the capital. The licensing unit of Delhi Police said they are complying with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order and would not issue licenses to any of the vendors. Trade and possession of all firecrackers were banned given the Covid-19 situation and the pollution in the capital.