The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started surface parking at five places in Karol Bagh, former standing committee chairman Veena Virmani said.

Parking at Rajinder Nagar, Dev Nagar, Bank Street, Shastri Park and Ajmal Khan Park has the capacity to accommodate 600 cars.

Individually, while the parking lot at Rajinder Nagar has space for 150 cars, Ajmal Khan Park can accommodate 200 vehicles. Bank Street will have parking space for 150 cars while 100 cars can be parked at Dev Nagar.