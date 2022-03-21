Delhi: Five new ‘Sarvodaya’ schools to be set up from next academic year

Five more Delhi government schools will start functioning as ‘Sarvodaya Vidyalayas’ – with primary and pre-primary classes – from the academic year 2022-23.

Of the 1,067 schools run by the Delhi government, 442 are classified as ‘Sarvodaya’ schools which start from either class 1 or nursery. In an action plan called ‘Vision 2030’ issued in 2020, the Directorate of Education had emphasised its goal to provide quality pre-primary education to children below 6 years of age and begin admission in the nursery for all its ‘Sarvodaya’ schools.

Now, it has been approved for five senior secondary schools to have a primary wing setup and for them to be converted to ‘Sarvodaya’ schools. Of these, three will begin at nursery and two will begin at class 1. The schools have been asked to address issues relating to school furniture, water, sanitation and electricity with the department.

With the construction of new classrooms and school buildings, this is a part of capacity enhancement in several schools for the upcoming academic year. The department has already issued orders for eight double-shift schools to start functioning as single-shift schools in 2022-23, in which the girls’ schools will function as morning shift schools in the existing buildings, and the boys’ schools will be shifted to new buildings where they will function as general shift schools.