Delhi: Five more arrested for violence at Seemapuri

Five persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested for allegedly inciting violence at a protest against the new citizenship law in North East Delhi’s Seemapuri on December 20. A Delhi court Monday remanded the five accused in judicial custody.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (Crime Branch), said, “We have arrested five more men in the case and are investigating the matter.”

Police said they are recovering supporting documents to prove the nationality of the two accused.They added that two other juveniles were identified and nabbed on Sunday in connection with the violence in Seemapuri. The case is being investigated by an SIT of the crime branch, which had earlier arrested 14 men for violence there.

A senior police officer said, “It was an unlawful assembly. It was marching towards Apsara Border, and when we tried to stop them, they pelted stones at cluster buses and a PCR van. Some of our police officers also sustained injuries.”

