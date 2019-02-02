Delhi: Five arrested for freeing stray cattle impounded by North corporation

Five persons have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended after they forcibly entered a cattle pound in Timarpur to free animals, which had been caught by North corporation officials from Civil Lines earlier in the day.

Police said the accused, who run illegal dairies, managed to release over 40 impounded cattle after threatening civic body officials. A knife has been recovered from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as Naresh (45), Kallu (20), Ankit (20), Manjit (21) and Manjit (24), all residents of Rampura village.

Three FIRs have been registered against them on charges of attacking the MCD staff and obstructing them from performing their duty in Tri Nagar; forcibly entering Timarpur cattle pound; and threatening MCD staff in Dhaula Kuan, police said.

Deputy director of the veterinary department Dr Jagbir Singh, who headed the cattle catching operation, said he was attacked with a knife at Dhaula Kuan by the same people, but he managed to escape with the help of his driver.

On December 31, Singh, along police officers, went to Tri Nagar market to catch stray cattle. “While we were taking stray cattle to a zonal office in the area, some people came on motorcycles and a person named Kallu started beating officials,” he alleged.

They also broke the glass of Singh’s car by pelting stones, the FIR states.

According to police, a person identified as Mahendra Singh abused and threatened Jagbir to release the cattle, but later fled as police intervened. Afterwards, some stray cattle were taken to Timarpur.

The incident in Timarpur took place on the intervening night of January 31-February 1, when three people jumped the boundary wall and entered the campus to free 55 cows and three buffalos. The North MCD staff called police and managed to recover 42 cattle.