Delhi’s first women police station gets first case: How will the new model work?

A teenage girl’s sexual assault case is the first to be handled by the new dedicated unit two days into its opening.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Alok Singh
4 min readNew DelhiJun 23, 2026 06:05 PM IST
Delhi’s first Women Police Station in Sabzi Mandi, North Delhi. (Express Photo)Delhi’s first Women Police Station in Sabzi Mandi, North Delhi. (Express Photo)
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Two days after its inauguration, Delhi’s first Women Police Station has landed its first case: the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

According to police officers, the victim alleged that her 32-year-old neighbour had groomed and exploited her over several weeks. The case was registered on June 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint was initially received at another police station before being transferred here.

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Case details

Investigators said the accused allegedly provided the girl with a mobile phone, threatened her to maintain contact, and coerced her into sharing explicit photographs. He then allegedly used the images to blackmail the minor.

Police further said the abuse escalated into sexual assault on May 9. When the victim travelled to her village in Himachal Pradesh, the accused allegedly followed her and continued the harassment.

The matter came to light after the victim’s father approached police with a complaint.

Police said the survivor underwent medical examination and received counselling. Based on her statement, medical findings and counselling reports, police registered a case under Sections 4 and 12 of the POCSO Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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A woman sub-inspector has been appointed as the investigating officer, while teams, including from the Women Police Station, are searching for the accused who is on the run.

First test for a new model

The case is being seen as the first major test of a model the Delhi Police hopes will transform how survivors of gender-based crimes engage with law enforcement.

Housed in a pink cabin within the Sabzi Mandi police station premises in North Delhi, the station is designed as a dedicated, women-friendly space. It is staffed primarily by trained women officers.

Spread across more than 15 rooms, the station includes dedicated spaces for counselling, child interaction, duty officers, CCTV surveillance and crime record management through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

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Spread across more than 15 rooms, the station includes dedicated spaces for counselling and child interaction. (Express Photo) Spread across more than 15 rooms, the station includes dedicated spaces for counselling and child interaction. (Express Photo)

Officials said the objective is simple: create an environment where women and children feel safer reporting crimes and more comfortable sharing traumatic experiences. “The idea is to remove the hesitation and fear many women experience when approaching a conventional police station,” said a senior police official familiar with the project.

The station currently has a strength of 52 personnel, including 24 women and 28 men. The women’s contingent includes four inspectors and seven sub-inspectors trained to handle sensitive investigations, while male personnel perform supporting functions.

How is it different

Unlike conventional police stations that handle all kinds of crime within a geographical jurisdiction, the Women Police Station serves the entire North Delhi district for crimes involving women and children.

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Cases relating to domestic violence, dowry harassment, stalking, molestation, sexual assault, rape and offences under the POCSO Act can be registered and investigated here.

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However, officials clarified that victims are not required to travel to Sabzi Mandi to lodge complaints. They can still approach their nearest police station, from where cases can be transferred and investigated through the women’s station if required.

Delhi Police plans to replicate the model across all 15 police districts in the capital over the coming months.

The concept draws inspiration from dedicated women’s police stations already functioning in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where gender-based crimes are investigated through specialised units.

For the Delhi Police, the pink-coloured station is more than a new building or a fresh coat of paint. Its success will be measured by whether women and children feel empowered to come forward and seek help.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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