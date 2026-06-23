Delhi’s first women police station gets first case: How will the new model work?

Two days after its inauguration, Delhi’s first Women Police Station has landed its first case: the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

According to police officers, the victim alleged that her 32-year-old neighbour had groomed and exploited her over several weeks. The case was registered on June 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint was initially received at another police station before being transferred here.

Case details

Investigators said the accused allegedly provided the girl with a mobile phone, threatened her to maintain contact, and coerced her into sharing explicit photographs. He then allegedly used the images to blackmail the minor.